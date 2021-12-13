Zacks: Analysts Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. TriState Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

TSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,808. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $972.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

