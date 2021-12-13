Zacks: Analysts Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to report $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.00. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 159.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 59.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $63.60.

SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

