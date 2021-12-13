Zacks: Analysts Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Post $1.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. ServiceNow posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

Shares of NOW opened at $647.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $661.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.92.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

