Zacks: Analysts Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHIO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,491. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

