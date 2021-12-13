Zacks: Analysts Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,369,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

