Zacks: Analysts Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.98 Billion

Analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to report $18.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.81 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $20.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $73.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.75 billion to $75.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $69.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.84 billion to $76.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,957,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.31. 131,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,752. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

