Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.49. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $217.82. 6,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,677. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.