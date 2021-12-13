Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.05. ITT posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.18.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ITT by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $100.97 on Monday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

