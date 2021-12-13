Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DNA opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $912,171,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,481,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.