Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Fastly posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

NYSE FSLY traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.82. 46,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Fastly has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $122.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock worth $3,470,813. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

