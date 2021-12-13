Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.15.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,751. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average of $111.62. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

