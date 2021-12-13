Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Post $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Douglas Emmett posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $33.37 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

