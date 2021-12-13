Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Hits $0.68 on Major Exchanges

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $74,536.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.49 or 0.08149127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00078468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,838.57 or 0.99835151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,646,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,894,975 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

