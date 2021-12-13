Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives $9.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

XOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities started coverage on XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter worth $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XOS traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43. XOS has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that XOS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

