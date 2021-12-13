Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15. Xometry has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth $463,869,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth $1,944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth $1,553,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth $13,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

