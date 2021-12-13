Wrapped NXM Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $84.34 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50.29 or 0.00107229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00038394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

