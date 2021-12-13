Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 3,839.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,718 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

