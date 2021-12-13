Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wingstop by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 8.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.
WING has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.
In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
