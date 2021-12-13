Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WARFY stock remained flat at $$6.48 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Wharf has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

