Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of WARFY stock remained flat at $$6.48 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Wharf has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86.
About Wharf
