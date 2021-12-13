WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post sales of $472.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $481.43 million. WEX posted sales of $398.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of WEX opened at $131.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.58 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.55.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

