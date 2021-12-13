Westwood Management Corp IL Boosts Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up 0.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,663,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 129,612 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,076,000 after purchasing an additional 63,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $116.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

