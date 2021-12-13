Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 960 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $108,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 170.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 349.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.68. 933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.29. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $192.39.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

