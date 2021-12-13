Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $27,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE opened at $211.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.10 and a 200 day moving average of $198.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

