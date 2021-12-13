Westpac Banking Corp Sells 61,747 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,747 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $317.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

