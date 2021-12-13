Westpac Banking Corp Sells 23,050 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $31,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $149.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.99 and a 200-day moving average of $142.34. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

