Westpac Banking Corp Sells 12,482 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $34,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $193.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.93.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

