Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $59,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Equinix by 158.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 19.3% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $797.89 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.98, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $795.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $811.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

