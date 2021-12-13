Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,130 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $29,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $129.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

