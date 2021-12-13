West Family Investments Inc. Sells 60,604 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,604 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 57.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 824.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 560,524 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 509.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

