West Family Investments Inc. Sells 4,430 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Logitech International stock opened at $81.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.67. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $76.70 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

