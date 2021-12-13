West Family Investments Inc. Invests $141,000 in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

IQ opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.86. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

