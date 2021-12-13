West Family Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,654 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 195,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,197,000 after purchasing an additional 184,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,711,000 after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS stock opened at $116.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $122.23.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

