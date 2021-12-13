Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,409 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 272,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 236,608 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

