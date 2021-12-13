Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,862 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 92,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $569,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 26.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSM opened at $10.41 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

