Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 19,265 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 36.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $74.23 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

