Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 273,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,341 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 174.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $646,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68.

