Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 10,498 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,502 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $48.56 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

