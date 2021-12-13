Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Park National worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Park National by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Park National by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Park National by 95.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Park National during the second quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Park National by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $135.26 on Monday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $98.79 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

