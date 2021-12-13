Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 297,776 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 4,850.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 297,776 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Eldorado Gold worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 19,289,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,930,000 after buying an additional 5,149,532 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 143,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,688,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 94,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

NYSE EGO opened at $8.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

