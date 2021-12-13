Wells Fargo & Company Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $250.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.86.

RNG opened at $185.38 on Monday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $180.09 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,364 shares of company stock worth $19,296,015. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 57.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 6.2% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

