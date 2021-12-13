Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Shares Gap Up to $6.59

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $7.00. Wejo Group shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 6,205 shares trading hands.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.