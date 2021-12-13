Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aurubis (NDA)

Aurubis (ETR: NDA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/9/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €76.00 ($85.39) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/7/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €62.00 ($69.66) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/6/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/3/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €82.50 ($92.70) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/3/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/11/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €82.50 ($92.70) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/11/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €73.00 ($82.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/10/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/29/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €80.50 ($90.45) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/28/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of NDA opened at €84.80 ($95.28) on Monday. Aurubis AG has a fifty-two week low of €61.00 ($68.54) and a fifty-two week high of €87.74 ($98.58). The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.