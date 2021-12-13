Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after acquiring an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after acquiring an additional 385,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,161,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,764,000 after acquiring an additional 277,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections stock opened at $132.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

