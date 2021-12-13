Washington Trust Bank Sells 468 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after buying an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $110.76 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $112.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

