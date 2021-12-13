Washington Trust Bank Sells 155 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,967.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,877.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,721.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

