Washington Trust Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Washington Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.97 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

