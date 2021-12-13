Washington Trust Bank Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $357.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $252.51 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

