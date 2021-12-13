Washington Trust Bank Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Washington Trust Bank raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $6,219,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 136,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.4% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $415.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.33. The company has a market cap of $434.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

