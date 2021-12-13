Washington Trust Bank Buys 938 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $447,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $236.73 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

