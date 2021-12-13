Washington Trust Bank Buys 634 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

NYSE:LIN opened at $335.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.58. The company has a market capitalization of $171.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

